What’s Really Going On With The Ghosts Of Bly Manor

Intelligent, sweet, brilliant, and loving, Ms. Jessel was the woman who cared for Miles and Flora before Dani. Her life was like so many others destroyed by the ghosts of Bly, but it wasn't the lady of the manor or one of the obvious suspects. She was killed by the man she loved, Peter Quint. The pair connected as lowly workers with big dreams and soon fell into a passionate love affair. It distracted Ms. Jessel from the children, and when she discovered her lover was dead it set her on a terrible course. Allowing Peter to possess her and test the limits of his powers led to her murder at the hands of the man she cared so much about. Taking over her body, he sunk her into the lake and drowned her as she was "tucked away" in a memory. It's a tale that makes Ms. Jessel one of the house's most tragic victims, but it also gives her the incentive to eventually betray Peter Quint and help save Miles and Flora from his chilling plan to steal their bodies.