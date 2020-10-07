Bebe Rexha Tells Us The Real Reason She Dyed Her Hair Red

Since coming onto the scene, we've hardly seen Bebe Rexha without her signature platinum-blonde hair. The singer briefly dabbled in baby pink last year, but her latest color is her most drastic transformation yet.
Rexha revealed her new fire-engine red hair color on Instagram with a video that shows the singer dyeing it herself. In the clip, Rexha reaches for L'Oréal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color to coat her strands in the crimson color. "New me 🔥 watcha think?" she wrote in the caption.
Before revealing her new look to her 10.3 million Instagram followers, we caught up with Rexha on Zoom to preview her new Halloween collaboration with the nail brand Sinful Colors. During our chat, the singer revealed that the bold makeover was a result of boredom and curiosity. "I wanted to do something different," she says. "I started feeling very 'been there, done that' with my blonde." Before committing to the look, Rexha tested her new color with a wig, which confirmed her decision. "I feel like people get scared of red," she says. "But I like taking chances so I went for it."
Rexha says that her inspiration for her new color was Rihanna circa 2010 and, of course, Princess Ariel. "When Rihanna had that red, it was an iconic moment," she says. It's safe to say Rexha also saved her new hair color for a defining career moment: a new music video with Doja Cat that's dropping this Friday. "There are so many fun looks that we executed with this hair color," she says, adding that she couldn't give away too many other spoilers.
It's also right on time for Halloween and serves as the main inspiration for Rexha's costume. "I can definitely see a Poison Ivy moment happening, but I'm still deciding," she revealed. Only time will tell how Rexha styles her Halloween costume based on her look, but if you needed another excuse to play around with a red wig (or to go for the real thing), here's your nudge.