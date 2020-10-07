Bebe Rexha Tells Us The Real Reason She Dyed Her Hair Red

Before revealing her new look to her 10.3 million Instagram followers, we caught up with Rexha on Zoom to preview her new Halloween collaboration with the nail brand Sinful Colors. During our chat, the singer revealed that the bold makeover was a result of boredom and curiosity. "I wanted to do something different," she says. "I started feeling very 'been there, done that' with my blonde." Before committing to the look, Rexha tested her new color with a wig, which confirmed her decision. "I feel like people get scared of red," she says. "But I like taking chances so I went for it."