This Week’s SNL Musical Guest Was Caught Partying Without A Mask

SNL's coronavirus protocol is already under fire these days, thanks to its finessing of new state regulations regarding its filming process. The state of New York prohibits productions from having live audiences unless they're made up of paid cast members, crew workers, or other employees. That in-house audience is capped at 100 people, seated in socially distant fashion and separated by six feet. To get around that, SNL surprised its audience members with a $150 check after the show was over — technically making them paid employees of the production. Before they were even allowed to enter the studio, the audience members also engaged in rapid temperature checks, were grouped in pods, and wore masks for the duration of the show.