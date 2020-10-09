A Necessary Primer On The New Blumhouse Horror Films That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Since the release of its first horror film in 2009 (Paranormal Activity), Blumhouse Productions has established a reputation for scaring horror lovers with its collection of spooky stories. Founded by Jason Blumhouse, the company has provided opportunities a number of talented filmmakers to share their most twisted ideas onscreen; famous Blumhouse productions include Insidious, The Purge, Split, and Jordan Peele's horror debut Get Out.
Thanks to a rollout of new Blumhouse horror films, the genre is expanding to include even more diverse stories that are just as chilling. As part of a partnership with Amazon, the “Welcome to the Blumhouse" series features eight new full-length horror projects. Four of the films are premiering on the streaming this month, with the rest to follow in 2021.
The new Blumhouse projects are tied together by themes of family and community — but don't be misled by the seemingly warm subject matter. This lineup is jam packed with films that will have you jumping right out of your seat. From a faceless haunting one man's subconscious to an intense sibling rivalry, these works will keep you up at night.
Ahead, the films of the "Welcome to the Blumhouse" series, available for streaming on Amazon.