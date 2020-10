Trump Has A “Mild” Case Of COVID-19. What Does It Mean For His Health?

From what we know about Trump, he does have a few risk factors. The first is his age. From the available research, it seems like older people are more likely to develop severe symptoms than younger people. Trump is currently 74 years old, which means he’s at a higher risk than those who are in their 50s and 60s. According to the CDC, for every 100,000 cases in 65-74 year olds, 198.7 were hospitalized. Eight out of 10 COVID-19-related deaths reported in the United States were among adults aged 65 years and older, as well.