I Slept On Tempur-Pedic’s Bestselling Mattress Topper For A Week — & Wow

I’m historically a rock-like sleeper with no insomnia issues to speak of — and, with the recent addition of a newborn baby in our household, let’s just say I need very little convincing to close my eyes at moment’s notice. I usually end the day with some neck and shoulder pain that will only subside if I get a good night’s sleep, so I am always in search of hacks and improvements to ensure that my resting state is rejuvenating. The first thing I did when the topper arrived at my apartment was to roll it out on the floor, seeing how it would rise to the challenge of providing cushion on top of hardwood. (Granted, I didn’t spend a whole night on it, but the few moments that I laid there before the cat started walking on me were pretty heavenly.) The term “a sinking feeling” is generally a precursor to something ominous but in the world of memory foam, it’s very desirable — and is the only way to describe the feeling of lying down on Tempur-Pedic’s topper. “Wow,” I said out loud, to no one, as I disappeared into the cloud-like expanse. (At least, that’s what it felt like.) I wasn’t going to spend the whole night on the floor, but the fleeting moment of relaxation made me really excited to spend a full night with the topper on my bed. My current mattress, an innerspring queen with a pillow-top, is only about four years old — aka not quite old enough to replace but definitely starting to get a little long in the tooth (and, more technically termed, lopsided in its support distribution) — so the topper seemed like the perfect solution. (Note: three inches doesn’t seem like a lot, but modern mattresses are already quite tall, so the topper gave my bed a pleasingly hefty height of Princess and the Pea-like proportions.) This wasn’t connected to my physical comfort in any way but definitely made my bed look more appealing. Climbing into bed on the first night, I uttered the same refrain from earlier in the day: “Wow.” I laid on my side, sunk into the mattress, and promptly drifted off to dreamland.