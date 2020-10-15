Hamilton mania came back in 2020, thanks to Disney+ streaming the professional recording of the original Broadway cast. Whether you experienced the historical fiction hit musical for the first time this year, found yourself humming "Room Where It Happened" every time you opened a Zoom link, or took time to re-examine Hamilton five years later, it is sure to be a popular Halloween costume option yet again.
The Broadway show has gorgeously detailed, and Tony-award winning costumes. But dressing up as your favorite Hamilton character doesn't have to be intricate. Honestly, who wants to deal with seven layers of historically accurate 18th century costumes this year? Use this guide to get Hamilton costume ideas that won't break a sweat or break your bank since the world has definitely turned upside down.
If you're stepping outside of your house this Halloween, make sure to be safer than usual this year. You don't have to wear an 18th century plague mask, though that would be a spooky twist on the familiar characters if you did. Thanks to the musical's passionate fandom, there are so many Hamilton masks everywhere on the internet that you can pair with your character. Or, if you don't want people reading your face all night, go with the show's neutral khaki.
Halloween is a time for frights, costumes, and fun, but this year is a little different. You can still do all of those things, but please make sure to practice proper social distancing measures, avoid large gatherings, and remember every costume is best paired with a mask. Refinery29 is your one-stop Halloween shop when it comes to ways to celebrate safely. Enjoy!