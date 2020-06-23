Disney’s Hamilton Will Be A Little Different From The Original

If you’re one of the many Broadway fans who still has not seen Hamilton since the award-winning musical took the , your time is finally here — the Lin Manuel Miranda production will soon be available for streaming on Disney+ before you know it. But be warned: the Hamilton that you're about to see won't be a perfect reenactment of the stage production, thanks to the Motion Picture Association of America.
A colorful take on the origins of American history, Hamilton follows the journey of founding father and first treasury secretary Alexander Hamilton. Songs like "Yorktown" and "Washington on Your Side" are among the most popular pieces from the production, but they won't sound exactly the same when you see them on the streaming platform next month; Hamilton as it is has far too many expletives in it to be attached to Disney, so it will be getting a family-friendly edit.
Advertisement
Miranda gave fans the heads up on Twitter this morning, sharing that the Disney+ movie will be almost identical to stage performances except for some very minor changes.
...I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it:— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2020
1. In Yorktown, there's a mute over "I get the f___ back up again"
2. "Southern *record scratch*kin' Democratic Republicans."
You can sing whatEVER you like at home (even sync up the album)!
Love you. Enjoy.
"MPAA has a hard rule about language:more than one utterance of 'fuck' is an automatic R rating," he explained. "We have 3 'fucks' in our show. So I literally gave two fucks so the kids could see it."
Miranda did get to keep one of those fucks, bringing the potential R rating down to a family-friendly PG-13. That edit, however, will be the only change to Disney+'s version of Hamilton. The full-length film version of the musical will include the original cast; Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jonathan Groff, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Phillipa Soo will all be reprising their roles from the very first run of the show back in 2015.
“What I’m most excited about [is] you all have that friend that is like, ‘I saw it with the original cast,'" Miranda told Variety of the film January. "We’re stealing that brag from everyone because you’re all going to see it with the original cast."
Close enough. Stream Hamilton on Disney+ on July 3.
Advertisement