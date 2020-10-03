Warning: Spoilers for the latest episode of The Boys are ahead.
In the world where anyone can be a superhero (with a little bit of Compound V), The Boys has shown us that supes come in all shapes and sizes and with all sorts of powers. No two superheroes are the same and with each passing episode of The Boys season 2 it seems that we meet someone new. Just last week, we met an entire hospital full of wayward supes, cracking open the idea that our little season 1 bubble is much bigger than we once thought. It's a big reveal and it demands future, even bigger reveals, like oh, I don't know... supes hiding in plain sight. And you know who's perfect for a doozy of a reveal like that? Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar.
Yep. I'm suggesting that the head of Vought International is a genius at pulling supe strings because he's pretty super himself.
Introduced briefly in season 1, Edgar is the CEO of Vought and works as Madelyn Stillwell's (Elisabeth Shue) boss. Following her death at the end of season 1, season 2 reveals that Stan is now the one running Vought's day-to-day in her place. And later, we learn the truth regarding just how much he’s had a hand in the direction of the company. After a tense standoff with Homelander (Antony Starr), Edgar explains that Vought isn’t in the business of superheroes, but rather pharmaceuticals. The Seven aren’t the real draw for the company, as Compound V is far more important and, in the long run, more profitable. Edgar also gives Homelander a quick little history lesson on the creator of Compound V, which, if you're willing to come along with me on this journey, could be a hint of what's coming next.
Sure, Stan Edgar could just be another greedy businessman looking to use the chaos of the world to line his own pockets and keep his employees in line, but at this point the writers are just begging us to assume Edgar is hiding something, whether that something is another skeleton in Vought's closet, a nefarious plan, or a coveted dark saber (kidding — that last one's just for the Giancarlo Esposito completists out there). But maybe, just maybe, Edgar's big secret is that he's actually taken a few doses of Compound V himself.
It sounds out there, I know, but it’s actually not that out there considering everything else we've seen on this show. The latest episode, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” included a very long scene where roughly two dozen heads exploded without any explanation, and someone has to be behind it — and considering the surprised look on Homelander’s face as it happens, the head of the Seven is stumped, too. Sure, we met the new supe-gone-rogue Cindy last week and we saw her use very similar powers, but for her to show up and completely hijack Frederick Vought’s hearing that she likely knew nothing about is a little unlikely. Someone else with powers is at play here.
Whoever caused the chaos at the hearing, there are other reasons I would not be one bit shocked if Edgar had perfected his own dosage of Compound V and became a secret supe. Like, for example, the fact that he is so flippant and dismissive right to Homelander's face without a whiff of fear on his face. The Vought CEO also laid the message that every member of the Seven was replaceable on really, really thick — perhaps because if all else failed, Edgar could step into one of their spots himself?
But it's not just me, okay? In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Esposito appeared to reference to Edgar having taken Compound V. While discussing the episode 2 scene in which Edgar puts Homelander in his place, Esposito explained, “I don’t believe Stan Edgar has any fear of Homelander at all... But also, you can’t forget the vision of how Homelander could take you out. So in the back of my mind, I’ve got Compound V in my blood, so I’m not worried at all.” Is this just a reference to the idea of Edgar being dosed with Compound V for, like, acting purposes, or did Esposito actually slip up and spill the blue beans about Edgar?
Heading into the final episode of the season, all kinds of secrets will be revealed, and the show is clearly setting up for a huge standoff between the Seven and The Boys, and between members of the Seven (courtesy of Aya Cash's Stormfront, naturally). It might be a perfect time for Edgar to reveal his true colors — but if not, I still won't be ready to let this theory go: just imagine all the possible season 3 twists to come.