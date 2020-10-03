It sounds out there, I know, but it’s actually not that out there considering everything else we've seen on this show. The latest episode, “Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker” included a very long scene where roughly two dozen heads exploded without any explanation, and someone has to be behind it — and considering the surprised look on Homelander’s face as it happens, the head of the Seven is stumped, too. Sure, we met the new supe-gone-rogue Cindy last week and we saw her use very similar powers, but for her to show up and completely hijack Frederick Vought’s hearing that she likely knew nothing about is a little unlikely. Someone else with powers is at play here.

