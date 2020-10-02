Drew Barrymore Wants Her New Hair Tools To Brighten Your Bathroom

After decades of countless iconic hairstyles — from Casey Becker's blonde bob to Josie Grossie's teased bouffant — Drew Barrymore recognizes the power of changing up your look. "I have always loved playing with my hair and trying new things," Barrymore tells me. "I've had plenty of hairstyles that I look back on and think, well that was an interesting choice, but I have never regretted any of them."
For Barrymore, the '80s and '90s are the years she had the most fun with her hair. "I miss those days. The crimping irons, the bleach, the Sun-In — it was so fun," she says. Now, Barrymore finds inspiration in the next generation taking risks with their looks. 'When I see people now, who take chances with haircuts, colors, and different styles, it makes me so happy," she says.
For Barrymore, that idea of self expression and experimentation motivated her to expand her Flower Beauty line into hair — starting with a line of tools designed to make the actual styling process faster, cheaper, and more enjoyable. After collaborating with InStyler for nearly three years, Flower Beauty's first batch of hot tools launched exclusively at Walmart this week. The seven-piece collection is a physical embodiment of Barrymore's cheerful philosophy and features everything from rotating styling irons and travel-sized hair dryers to ceramic straightening brushes — all outfitted in a vibrant color-blocked scheme of blue, yellow, and green.
The complete range is all under $80, which Barrymore says was important to her. "Flower Beauty was built on accessibility," she says, adding that partnering with Walmart was the best way to bring affordable, high-functioning products to more of her fans. "It's where I shop, and we've worked hard to get these products to this price point, especially considering the elevated functionality."
Before hitting shelves, Barrymore called on her closest friends for their unfiltered feedback on each tool. "Some of my best friends are in the hair industry, and we had these day-long sessions at my house where we worked with all the prototypes on different hair textures and made adjustments," Barrymore says.
The Flower-Beauty front-woman also shared that the launch was delayed by a full year to perfect one tiny (but significant) detail: colorful cords. "I'd see these super colorful tools with great color blocking, and then I'd get to the damn cord and it just killed me," she laughed.
It worked out in the end for Barrymore, who got her vibrant products with cords to match — which she says represents a lot more than aesthetics. "I have this philosophy of making every day pretty," she says. "It's about making utilitarian products we use every day — think on your kitchen counter or bathroom sink — look more fun and playful to make you happy." We'd say she succeeded.
