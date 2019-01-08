Drew Barrymore's Josie is a young journalist coerced by her editors into infiltrating teenagers' lives in the name of research. Not only does she get the story, she also gets a chance to redeem her nerdy adolescent self and rewrite her hellish high school experience. With the help of her brother Rob (played by a super cute David Arquette), she tries to finally become one of the cool kids – but it's all made much more complicated when she gets a crush on her English teacher.