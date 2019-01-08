Story from Fashion

This Season I'm Channelling Josie Grossie From Never Been Kissed

Georgia Murray
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock
Alongside She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless, Never Been Kissed is one of those seminal '90s high school rom-coms that we rewatch every time we're hungover and in need of comfort. Not seen it? Let us educate you.
Drew Barrymore's Josie is a young journalist coerced by her editors into infiltrating teenagers' lives in the name of research. Not only does she get the story, she also gets a chance to redeem her nerdy adolescent self and rewrite her hellish high school experience. With the help of her brother Rob (played by a super cute David Arquette), she tries to finally become one of the cool kids – but it's all made much more complicated when she gets a crush on her English teacher.
It's pure '90s nostalgia, encompassing all the hallmarks of a great teen rom-com, from dated one-liners ("That guy is totally crunching on you") to stereotypical high school cliques, plus the obligatory heartwarming moral about what really makes a person cool. Bonus: it also features a young Jessica Alba and James Franco.
"I'm not Josie Grossie anymore!" – a reference to the nickname Josie was given by high school bullies first time around – may be the film's signature cry but we're currently embracing her looks, which can only be described as messy, tacky, brash and brilliant.
So how is it that we're channelling a character who is teased for her frizzy hair, braces and foil prom dress? Click through to see the Never Been Kissed looks we're wearing now.
Related Stories
Films To Inspire Your Autumn Style: Wild At Heart
This '90s Film Is Inspiring Our Summer Style
Films To Inspire Your Style: Almost Famous