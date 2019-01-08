Alongside She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You and Clueless, Never Been Kissed is one of those seminal '90s high school rom-coms that we rewatch every time we're hungover and in need of comfort. Not seen it? Let us educate you.
Drew Barrymore's Josie is a young journalist coerced by her editors into infiltrating teenagers' lives in the name of research. Not only does she get the story, she also gets a chance to redeem her nerdy adolescent self and rewrite her hellish high school experience. With the help of her brother Rob (played by a super cute David Arquette), she tries to finally become one of the cool kids – but it's all made much more complicated when she gets a crush on her English teacher.
It's pure '90s nostalgia, encompassing all the hallmarks of a great teen rom-com, from dated one-liners ("That guy is totally crunching on you") to stereotypical high school cliques, plus the obligatory heartwarming moral about what really makes a person cool. Bonus: it also features a young Jessica Alba and James Franco.
"I'm not Josie Grossie anymore!" – a reference to the nickname Josie was given by high school bullies first time around – may be the film's signature cry but we're currently embracing her looks, which can only be described as messy, tacky, brash and brilliant.
So how is it that we're channelling a character who is teased for her frizzy hair, braces and foil prom dress? Click through to see the Never Been Kissed looks we're wearing now.