These Debate TikToks Won’t Help At All, But Maybe You’ll Laugh

Tuesday's first presidential debate offered a shining example of how internet culture — with its memes and its slang — helps us process politics today. It gave CNN's Jake Tapper the words to describe the debate as he saw it: "a hot mess inside of a dumpster fire." On Twitter, months of virtual learning have led many, including The Daily Show's Trevor Noah , to conclude that a kindergarten teacher would do a stellar job of moderating this debate. TikTokers, too, were grappling with last night's event the best way they know how.