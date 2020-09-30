How Did Joe Biden Do In The Debate? The Best He Could

It's a simple enough question, but also nearly impossible to decipher in the midst of what shall forever be known as Scream Fest 2020™. And yet, despite all the chaos and perhaps to the surprise of many, Biden is holding his own — or, at least, doing the best that he can. When Trump started the night by saying that the Democratic party was embracing "socialist medicine," Biden quickly retorted, "I am the Democratic Party." And in that moment, he set the tone of the rest of the debate: He would answer question to the best of his ability, he would not interrupt Trump, but he would also refuse to be railroaded by a screaming 74-year-old billionaire.