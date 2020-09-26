The follow-up to SuperM’s debut self-titled EP and a No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200, Super One proves the group has found its footing. In a global press roundtable, Taeyong, leader of NCT 127, said that he feels “everything was a step to build up to what we have now.” The album’s 15 tracks are a bit more eclectic than their predecessors — so in listening, Super One can feel a bit less cohesive — but it works when you consider the aim of the work as a whole. Instead of making each member fit into one specific sonic mold, it bends and gives, to form a unique shape around each track and the distinctive texture of each member. Industry vet Taemin said that the members were able to play to their strengths “way better than we did initially [on the SuperM EP], with this album we’re able to experiment more and try out different genres and see how it comes together.”