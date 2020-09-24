Marie Kondo Makes Tidying Up In Quarantine Easier With Her New Online Course

We had a nice break from the monotony of quarantine thanks to summer's warm embrace, but soon, it'll be back to holing up in our homes, looking for productive ways to spend our time. Marie Kondo, organizer, author, TV host, and creator of the KonMari Method, has an idea for how we can put that time inside to good use.
Starting today, Kondo is launching a new online course called KonMari Method: Fundamentals of Tidying. Throughout the ten-episode video series, the organizational expert will provide in-depth instruction and visual inspiration on how to master her unique tidying method in your own home. Each episode will tackle a different topic, including Your Tidying Plan, Clothes, Books, Komono, Sentimental, and more.
Throughout quarantine, many of us have turned to online classes for some much-needed stimulation. "People are spending more time than ever at home, so this course is an opportunity to help them tidy up and rediscover their joy," Kondo tells Refinery29. "Rather than a dreaded task, I see tidying as a celebration. It's an act of gratitude for the items that support you every day — and the first step to living the life you've always wanted. It is my hope that the magic of tidying will help people to create a bright and joyful future — especially during these uncertain times. Home is now your office, your school, your gym, your sanctuary. Keeping it tidy and joyful is more urgent than ever!"
According to Kondo, this course was created in response to feedback from the KonMari community, which has revealed that people learn how to tidy in different ways. If you're a visual learner who benefits from detailed demonstrations and how-tos, you can sign up for KonMari Method: Fundamentals of Tidying for $39.99 today. Then, get to nesting ahead of re-hibernation.