Marie Kondo Makes Tidying Up In Quarantine Easier With Her New Online Course

Throughout quarantine, many of us have turned to online classes for some much-needed stimulation. " People are spending more time than ever at home , so this course is an opportunity to help them tidy up and rediscover their joy," Kondo tells Refinery29. "Rather than a dreaded task, I see tidying as a celebration. It's an act of gratitude for the items that support you every day — and the first step to living the life you've always wanted. It is my hope that the magic of tidying will help people to create a bright and joyful future — especially during these uncertain times. Home is now your office , your school, your gym, your sanctuary. Keeping it tidy and joyful is more urgent than ever!"