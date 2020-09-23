Starbucks’ Holiday Tumblers & Hot Cups Look Cooler Than Ever

This isn't your funky aunt's to-go cup collection. Last year, Starbucks served us a collection of glittery, bedazzled, and opulent hot cups and tumblers for the holidays. And while those go perfectly with long nails and a wrist full of bangles, this year, the coffee chain has taken a decidedly different turn. This year's theme is gradients, pastel hues, and almost psychedelic colorways. However, this is a holiday collection, so it's not without its glittery tumbler.
It's also worth pointing out that this year's gift card is especially elegant and stylish. Starbucks is also launching a foursome of festively-packaged Christmas Blend ground coffee. This year, the coffee superfan in your life is having a hard time without access to their daily fix, so it might be worth putting together a kit of supplies they need to make their favorite brew at home.
As with years past, Starbucks' holiday hot cups and tumblers are exclusively available in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. Be sure to head your local CDC's recommendations before setting out to track the cup you've set your sights on.