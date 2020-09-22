There’s No Such Things As Too Much BTS, So We’re Getting A Full Week Of Live Performances

It’s always a great time to be a K-pop fan — there’s a steady stream of new music from the energetic acts almost every week — but BTS stans are eating really well these days. ARMY all over the world will soon get to watch their favorite boys on television every day for a week as the band takes over one of late night television's most popular shows.
Starting on September 28, the world famous K-pop group will be performing (virtually, of course) on The Tonight Show for a whole week, thrilling ARMY with performances of the best hits in their discography. But they won’t just be singing and dancing; host Jimmy Fallon will also be engaging the boys in a number of live interviews as sketches in true Tonight Show style.
Advertisement
BTS Week is a natural next step for The Tonight Show, which has invited the group on in the past. Earlier this year, Fallon gave BTS a personalized tour of New York City, taking the boys on the subway — imagine randomly seeing RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook on the G train — and to Grand Central Terminal, where they performed their song "On."
"We love having BTS on the show. These guys are incredible, and you just know they’re going to go above and beyond to make their performance unforgettable,” Fallon said in an official statement. “What’s better than one night with BTS — a full week!”
The announcement is just the latest act of BTS' world domination tour. This year, they performed at the Grammys, rocked Carpool Karaoke, won their first VMA, and thrilled fans with their viral NPR Tiny Desk Concert; the boy band performed renditions of new number one single "Dynamite" as well as "Save ME" and "Spring Day."