Celebrate National Coffee Day With These Freebies & Deals

It's been a year, and we still have a lot to get through. During these trying times, we've often turned to life's simplest pleasures to help us survive, including, of course, a delicious cup of freshly brewed coffee. Today, in honor of National Coffee Day, you can enjoy that simple pleasure for free at several different spots.
Ahead, we've compiled National Coffee Day deals and discounts that are available for java drinkers all across the country. From free cups to specials on beans, these coffee retailers and chains have your much-needed pick-me-up covered today.
Atlas Coffee Club: Get your first 12-ounce bag of Premium Single Origin Coffee for free with any subscription on AtlasCoffeeClub.com when you use the discount code "AtlasCoffeeDay20" at checkout.
Barnes & Noble: Today, Barnes & Noble Cafés across the country will be offering a free cup of tall, freshly-brewed hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any item from its bake case.
Circle K: Participating Circle K locations will be offering free hot or iced coffee in any size today.
Cloudburst Coffee: Cloudburst is also offering a 15% off discount with the code "15CLOUDBURST" until October 3.
Eight O'Clock Coffee: Get a free Keurig K- Duo Coffee Maker with coffee orders of $150 or more at eightoclock.com.
Golden Ratio: Buy two bags, get one 50% off with code "CoffeeDay50" at checkout on DrinkGoldenRatio.com.
High Brew Coffee: At 2 p.m. in every time zone, you can go to the High Brew website or the brand's Instagram stories to download a coupon for one free 8-ounce can of High Brew. The coupon will be valid at any retailer that carries High Brew Coffee, including Kroger, Target, and Whole Foods.
Humblemaker Coffee: Use the code "COFFEEDAY50" today, and you can get 50% off all coffee Humblemaker Coffee orders.
Instacart: Spend $22 on select Maxwell House and Gevalia Coffee products and save $5 or unlock free delivery. This offer is valid until November. You can also get $1.50 off select Eight O'Clock Coffee products until the end of the year.
Krispy Kreme: All Krispy Kreme customers can get a free brewed coffee today, but Krispy Kreme Rewards members will get a free brewed coffee and one free doughnut of their choice.
McConnell's Fine Ice Cream: McConnell's is offering a complimentary Chameleon Cold Brew with any flavor purchase or the option to upgrade to a Cold Brew Ice Cream Float at no extra cost at all Scoop Shop locations today.
Peet's Coffee: Peet's Coffee is offering 25% off coffee beans in its coffee bars and online when you use the promo code "COFFEEDAY20."
Pilot Flying J: Guests can grab a free cup of any hot or cold Pilot coffee in any size on through the Pilot Flying J app today.
Sheetz: This convenience store and coffee shop chain is offering a free cold brew to any customer who orders through the Sheetz app. This offer is good for any size, and any flavor at all 611 Sheetz locations across the Mid-Atlantic.
Starbucks: Today, Starbucks Rewards members who order a handcrafted beverage size grande or larger using the order ahead and pay feature in the Starbucks app will receive a free drink loaded to their account for use on their next visit. The free drink coupon will be valid through October 6, 2020, at participating Starbucks locations.
Tearpressa Tea: Teaspressa is offering 20% off all products purchased online. The discount is valid through October 4. Just use the promo code "COFFEEDAY" at checkout.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf is giving guests free regular size coffee (16 ounces) with a purchase of any food or bakery item over $2.
Verve Coffee Roasters: In addition to donating 10% of its online revenue to the Coffee Kids organization, which supports and provides resources for future coffee farmer generations, Verve is also hosting a giveaway, in which 10 winners will be selected from shoppers who place an order on Vervecoffee.com. The $50 to $70-value giveaways will consist of coffee and merchandise products.
Wandering Bear Coffee: Get 32% off 32-ounce Extra-Strong Cold Brew Cartons using the code "EXTRASTRONG." The brand is also having a 24-hour flash sale offering Extra-Strong Coffee Pods for 99 cents — 10-packs for $9.90 — on WanderingBearCoffee.com and Amazon.