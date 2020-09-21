We find out that Mildred's desire to work at Lucia State is fueled by her brother, Edmund Tolleson (Finn Wittrock); he's being treated (read: tortured) in the hospital because he is a serial killer, hunting down priests at local parishes and killing them in fits of rage. As it turns out, Mildred and Edmund have a deep, dark history. When they were children, they were sent to the same foster home, and their foster parents abused them violently. Mildred was able to escape, but she left her foster brother behind. That's why she can't abandon Edmund again, not even after all the atrocities he's committed.