Twitter Users Call Out Racial Bias In The Platform’s Photo Preview Generator

According to a statement from Twitter, the platform was previously unaware of the bias issue. "Our team did test for bias before shipping the model and did not find evidence of racial or gender bias in our testing," a Twitter spokesperson tells Refinery29. "But it’s clear from these examples that we’ve got more analysis to do. We'll continue to share what we learn, what actions we take, and will open source our analysis so others can review and replicate." Additionally, Twitter's chief data officer and chief technology officer have been interacting with users conducting various tests on the platform, and an expert at Carnegie Mellon has shared his independent analysis. We'll have to wait and see what changes come of the experiments.