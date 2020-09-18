No, Tucker Carlson Never Thought Democratic Socialism Was Good. Stop Playing “Gotcha” With Fascists.

“Well, I mean, if that’s what Democratic Socialism is then I’m basically on board,” Carlson conceded. “I do think that ordinary people, middle class people ought to have dignity and I think that our current systems make it hard for them to have dignity.” Yes! It’s pretty much that simple. Obviously, Carlson's "revelation" was just rhetorical misdirection. He is not on board with democratic socialism, and he later went on to condemn the practices supported by West.