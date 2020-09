No, Tucker Carlson Never Thought Democratic Socialism Was Good. Stop Playing “Gotcha” With Fascists.

How long does it take for Tucker Carlson to appear toadmit Democratic Socialism is good ? In a 2018 segment of Carlson's Fox show that went viral Thursday night on Twitter, it took about 45 seconds. The moment of "truth"came after Carlson's guest, Dr. Cornel West, explained the basic principles of the left-leaning ideology to Carlson, saying that it’s about “the dignity of ordinary people and to make sure they can live lives of decency.” West went on to say that it’s also about the “accountability of the powerful vis-à-vis those who have less power,” and ensuring that those in power don’t subjugate women, workers, Black people, immigrants, and all other marginalized communities.