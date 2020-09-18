Everything That Happened To Jerry Falwell Jr. After His Pool Boy Sex Scandal

After getting a call from her husband saying that he was hurt, Becki made an emergency call to get him help, but refused to give the dispatcher much information. When medical responders arrived at their home, they reported he had multiple lacerations on his face, that he’d hit his head, and was slurring his speech. Blood was also found nearby empty alcohol bottles. According to the report, Falwell Jr. also refused to let his wife take him to the hospital, with concerns over things going public.