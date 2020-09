Everything That Happened To Jerry Falwell Jr. After His Pool Boy Sex Scandal

Following their meeting, the three became close and the liaisons continued to take place “multiple times per year” in Miami, New York, and Virginia, according to Granda. Soon, the Falwells took to flying Granda places in their private jet, and even bought a $1.8 million Miami Beach hostel to set him up to co-own it with their son, Trey. But things went south when controversy around the property flared up. When Jesus Fernandez Jr. — Granda's high school friend — claimed that he and his father had helped the Falwells and Granda find the real estate investment, things began to sour. Fernandez and his family allege they were promised part ownership, and when they didn't get it, they sued