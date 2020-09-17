Christian Cowan’s NYFW Collab With Lil Nas X Gives Back To Atlanta’s Black Queer Youth

View this post on Instagram

ALL PROCEEDS FROM THE COLLECTION BENEFITS @thelovelandfoundation - COMMITTING TO SHOWING UP FOR COMMUNITIES OF COLOR IN UNIQUE AND POWERFUL WAYS, WITH A PARTICULAR FOCUS ON BLACK WOMEN AND GIRLS. #LNXCC STARRING: @lilnasx @heidiklum @helenachristensen @themarcjacobs @avamax @__ajharris @amandalepore @awengchuol @chellaman @christiancowan @drebaexo @guskenworthy @hannegabysees @teddy_quinlivan @msisisking @jadethirlwall @itsbankhead @iamjarijones @khadijha @parkerkithill @rachel.cargle @bartschland @the_symone @heyheytreytrey @violetchachki PRODUCED BY @imgfocus STYLIST @hodovodo DIRECTOR @benchab EDITOR @jeffreythomson DP @revpooch MUSIC @takeadaytrip MAC @raoulalejandre @johntstapleton THREE GOWNS DESIGNED WITH @miss_sohee BUMBLE BUMBLE @evaniefrausto NAILS @nailsbymarysoul CRYSTALS @swarovski CASTING+PRODUCTION @yaelquint @natthias STUDIO MANAGER @michaelmay247 JEWELLERY @beadsbyaree BRAND PARTNERSHIPS @hansnt @segway @watchoutbyces @rombautofficial @defyandinspire