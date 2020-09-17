Taylor Swift Did Her Own Hair For The ACMAs — & It Was So Country

Not only is Taylor Swift a talented songwriter and performer, but 2020 has also proven that she could have a second calling as a hair and makeup artist. For this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, Swift did her own hair, makeup, and styling. Dressed in an autumnal palette of glittery burgundy and caramel tan, she complemented the cozy-yet-glamorous look with a soft, low bun, curly bangs, and dreamy minimal makeup.
There’s something slightly nostalgic about Swift’s styling choice: The airy feathered curls almost feel reminiscent of her country-music roots, when she rocked a full head of springy blonde curls, only now it's with a softer, folky twist.
Advertisement
Taking the stage last night, Swift performed her song "betty" off her latest studio album, folklore. The last time Swift made an appearance at the ACM Awards was in 2015. Prior to that, she made her first award-show debut in 2007, when she performed her early hit "Tim McGraw," making last night's 2020 performance a very full-circle moment.
According to reports by People, Swift actually DIY-ed her glam for the show. We're not sure if the low-key vibe is a result of Swift spending extra time at home — and, like many of us, taking a break from eyeshadow and hot tools — or if she's just been feeling the cottagecore vibes thanks to TikTok. Or maybe there's a little subliminal British inspiration, a nod to the classic English Rose look.
The effortless glam feels especially fitting, as Swift has leaned hard into this fresh, simple beauty aesthetic in promoting her folklore album. Due to quarantine health and safety regulations, she also did her own hair and makeup for her "cardigan" music video, pulling her blonde hair into two loosely-braided buns, with her bangs left in the same loosely-windswept wavy texture she wore to last night's award show.
While we keep Swift's "betty" live performance on repeat, we're also feeling inspired to lean into a similar air-dried look this fall — and maybe cut some new bangs while we're at it.