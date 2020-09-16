How Tracey Deer Processed Her Trauma & Made The Best Coming-Of-Age Movie At TIFF

TD: Every single phase of revisiting the most traumatic moment of my life has been difficult. The script took around eight years and there were big chunks of the script that I just had placeholder [text] in for the longest time, because I didn't even want to put words to the event. To be clear, I didn't live through every single one of the events [in the film]. One specific scene that I did live through was when the angry [racist] mob throws stones at the cars [of Mohawk people crossing the Mercier Bridge]. Going to set that day, I thought, what was I thinking? I was really scared. I did not want anyone traumatized in the act of creation. The big challenge was, how do I pull this off and keep everyone safe, including myself? We had three Indigenous social workers with us that day. We had a PTSD specialist with us that day. We have an acting coach for the kids who was there specifically to help them emotionally prepare for the scenes.