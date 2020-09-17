How Tracey Deer Processed Her Trauma & Made The Best Coming-Of-Age Movie At TIFF

Tracey Deer: Absolutely. The lessons that she learned/I learned/all of our Indigenous kids are learning, is that the world is not safe for them, that their dreams don't matter, their voices don't matter. When I was a kid growing up, it was very idyllic. It was filled with games and laughter and hopes and dreams. And like any kid, there was the possibility of me being an astronaut or me going to Hollywood — all of these dreams were very real until they weren't. Until you start to come of age and realise there are different rules for different people. That chips away at your hope, it chips at your self-worth. The possibilities become smaller and smaller. It's just devastating. For me, it was the Oka Crisis, which resulted in a 78-day armed standoff that ultimately involved the Canadian army laying siege to my community, and our sister Mohawk community. It was that summer. And it was a very, very violent, very big dramatic way to learn those lessons. But those lessons are still happening every day to all our kids. I really do hope people understand that the society that resulted from that event is the society we still live in, and our kids are suffering.