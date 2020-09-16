Sephora’s Advent Calendar Is Already Here (& Sure To Sell Out)

At $45 for 15 full-size products plus nine adorable minis, you're not just getting a gorgeous beauty gift but a solid steal, too (for all you bargain-hunters out there, that breaks down to just under $2 an advent-day-pop). As for what's inside the festive limited-edition box? Well, now, we don't want to spoil all 24 days of surprises! But, between you and me, there's enough cucumber-infused eye gels, shea butter lip balms, nail polishes, and hair goodies to delight the most jaded of giftees.