Search For Jill Biden’s Vote Boots Is Up 488%

In less than 50 days (or earlier, if you plan on voting by mail ), Americans will vote for the next President of the United States. Naturally, the talk of voting is on the rise — especially with an election like this one in our midst. But it’s not just talk. Many people are also wearing clothing and accessories with calls to vote . On Monday, Dr. Jill Biden, former second lady, author, and educator, joined her husband in voting early in the Delaware state primary election in black over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman with the word “VOTE” printed on them with silver lettering.