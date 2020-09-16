Search For Jill Biden’s Vote Boots Is Up 488%

In less than 50 days (or earlier, if you plan on voting by mail), Americans will vote for the next President of the United States. Naturally, the talk of voting is on the rise — especially with an election like this one in our midst. But it’s not just talk. Many people are also wearing clothing and accessories with calls to vote. On Monday, Dr. Jill Biden, former second lady, author, and educator, joined her husband in voting early in the Delaware state primary election in black over-the-knee boots by Stuart Weitzman with the word “VOTE” printed on them with silver lettering.
The boots, called the 5050 Vote boots, are part of the brand’s partnership with I am a voter., a nonpartisan movement aiming to encourage people to vote, with 100% of proceeds going to the cause. And, by the looks of it, the organization is about to receive a serious check. According to fashion search engine Lyst, page views for the boots have spiked by 488% in just 24 hours.
Searches containing the keyword “vote” are also up 29% week-over-week, according to Lyst, with Vote T-shirts being the most popular category. This makes sense given the many releases as of late. In fact, just on Wednesday, The RealReal, a luxury consignment retailer, announced a partnership with Abrima Erwiah’s voter registration organization, Fashion Our Future 2020 — that includes fashion items from Tanya Taylor, Fe Noel, Studio 189, and Off-White — to mobilize voters. The latter brand used the occasion to design T-shirts, which are available in black and white and say “Model Voter” on the back.
Prabal Gurung also designed a vote T-shirt, with 15% of every sale benefitting When We All Vote, as did Michael Kors, with T-shirts that say “your vote matters” and benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund (LDF), and many others. Even Joe Biden’s campaign has a line of designer merch. The Democratic presidential nominee released the Believe in Better collection on September 8. It includes T-shirts and sweatshirts designed by Carly Cushnie of Cushnie, Aurora James of Brother Vellies, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, Jason Wu, Gabriela Hearst, Tory Burch, and more.
Below, check out some of the recent voting merch, all of which is meant to remind you and those around you to vote.
