A New Survey Shows That Over 1 In 10 Young Americans Have Never Heard Of The Holocaust

The results are likely due to a combination of a lack of Holocaust education in schools and an increasing number of Holocaust denial and conspiracy theory content online from the alt-right . This reality is dangerous, contributing to the rising antisemitic attitudes the United Staes is currently seeing, as well as an inability to properly contextualize the current warning signs and parallels — like the news of the forced sterilizations being performed by ICE or the fact that concentration camps on the border exist at all.