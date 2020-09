Ideas For Making Your Umbrella Academy Halloween Costume Pop

There’s no denying that Halloween and all of spooky season is going to look a little bit different this year but that doesn’t mean you can’t still go all out with a costume. Get into Halloween and costume up as your favorite character from Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy , sign onto the video call service of your choice, and then set your background image to one of the locations from the show. You can choose from the likes of the actual Umbrella Academy building (inside or out!), an apocalyptic wasteland, the Commission, or if you’re going as Diego (Diego Castaneda) , just a wall of pictures of John F. Kennedy.