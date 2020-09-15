It's Halloween season, or if you're a fan of Hulu's original programming and push for inventive horror then maybe we should say Huluween season! The streamer has been releasing new horror movies alongside Blumhouse at a rate that would impress even the Lifetime Movie Network, and they're clearly committed to making new and exciting horror movies for their subscribers. It's not just their straight to streaming Into the Dark series or their Beyond Fest shorts you can enjoy, though.
This spooky season Hulu also has a whole bunch of classic genre fare from zombie comedies like Evil Dead 2 to the twisted and trippy British torture of Hellraiser and the Oscar winning anxiety nightmare of Bong Joon-ho's Parasite.
But if you're tired of the horror hits everyone talks about and want something that you've never seen before, they also have a slate of four new original movies including the highly anticipated Bad Hair from Dear White People creator Justin Simien. Although that new flick hits Hulu in October, luckily there's plenty of other weird and wonderful horror flicks to tease and terrorize until then. So get that remote ready and add all these marvelously scary movies to your watchlist.
This list will be updated as new films hit Hulu through October 31.