Facebook Messenger Now Lets You Watch Videos With Friends

Watch Together is a new Facebook Messenger feature that allows you to watch videos with your friends while you video chat. Say you were cyberstalking yourself after years of neglecting your Facebook profile and you find old videos from your junior prom. With Watch Together, you can send it to your old high school group chat and you can all log on together to react over video call.
This feature is only available on mobile devices, so it's not a total substitute for features and extensions that let you watch Netflix with friends, or otherwise let you enjoy longer viewing experiences with some company. Put simply, however, Watch Together is what you get when Facebook Watch and Messenger's video calling feature got together and had a baby.
To use Watch Together, all you have to do is swipe up on a video call of Messenger Room and select Watch Together. This works with up to 50 people if you're using Messenger Room, and with groups of up to eight if you're on video call.
Watch Together is a good tool if you want to watch Facebook videos with your friends, which includes original content uploaded to Facebook by friends, creators, and livestreams — think shows like Red Table Talks, or popular panels, or workout classes. Essentially, it's full of the kind of content and events that fill our shelter-in-place days. You can also watch videos sent via Messenger as a group, which is great for dog and baby videos. Soon, you'll be able to gag over music videos with your friends too.