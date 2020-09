Facebook Messenger Now Lets You Watch Videos With Friends

Watch Together is a good tool if you want to watch Facebook videos with your friends, which includes original content uploaded to Facebook by friends, creators, and livestreams — think shows like Red Table Talks , or popular panels, or workout classes. Essentially, it's full of the kind of content and events that fill our shelter-in-place days . You can also watch videos sent via Messenger as a group, which is great for dog and baby videos. Soon, you'll be able to gag over music videos with your friends too.