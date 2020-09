Moretz, who between The Amityville Horror, Carrie, Suspiria Greta, and now Shadow In The Cloud, has started to build quite the horror resume, is compulsively watchable. Most of the film finds her crouched in the tiny space of the gunner pod, the camera honing in on her face as she uses the twitch of a muscle, the clenching of her jaw, to convey Maude’s various levels of distress — and there are many. While the men above her — including Love, Simon’s Nick Robinson , who plays one of the dickish flyboys — make aggressive sexual comments over the radio, she’s busy shooting down Japanese planes and fighting off a gremlin, whose claw rips through her shoulder. One particularly brutal scene has her threading a finger through a door latch to keep it closed, screaming as the pressure causes it to break yet refusing to let go.