As Flight Officer Maude Garrett in Shadow In The Cloud, Chloë Grace Moretz faces not one, not two, not three, but four foes at once. Roseanne Liang’s pulpy genre film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, pits Moretz against the vicious all-male crew of a World War II B-17 bomber, who lock her in the Sperry turret, a tiny glass ball floating thousands of miles above the Earth and connected to the plane by one flimsy metal joint. Add the presence of Japanese stealth fighters to that over misogyny and claustrophobia, and Maude already has her hands full. But Liang throws one final, unexpected enemy into the mix, which plunges her character deeper into the nightmare: gremlins. Yes, there are motherfucking gremlins on this motherfucking plane.

