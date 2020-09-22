Your Autumn Equinox Horoscope Is Here

Balance will finally be returning soon, as we are approaching the autumn equinox. It occurs on September 22, 2020 at 9:31 a.m. EST. On this day, the sun shines over the equator and gives us an equal balance between darkness and light. This also marks the beginning of Libra season, which is known to represent equanimity as well.
Autumn equinoxes offer a tremendous opportunity for self-reflection and harvest. Depending on your lifestyle, harvest could mean that you are literally taking harvest of things in your garden, or it could mean that you are taking harvest of the things you set intentions for in your life. Nevertheless, it’s a very important time of the year for everyone.
And on this year’s autumn equinox, there will be some powerful astrological influences taking place. The strongest influence will be coming from Mars retrograde and something us astrologers call a T-Square: when three planets are challenging each other. There will be a tight T-Square between the planets Mars, Mercury, and Pluto. This means that this will be a time for pivotal life shifts — and a time for us to find balance between different areas of our lives.