Inside The Real Celebrity Homes Where HBO’s Coastal Elites Was Filmed

Coastal Elites premieres on HBO today. The comic satire, which was written by playwright Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, features a series of monologues from five characters about their lives during quarantine in a deeply divided political climate. It stars Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, Issa Rae, and Dan Levy.
Not only is the majority of this HBO special presentation set during COVID-19, but it was also filmed in entirety during the pandemic. A rep for HBO recently told Refinery29, "Production took place in the actors' homes in Los Angeles and New York under minimal crew supervision — eight people maximum." The small crew and in-home locations met the production's COVID-19 protocols, which the rep says were approved by a COVID-19 manager.
As you tune in to Coastal Elites, you'll be getting glimpses into the actual homes of some of Hollywood's biggest stars — an unexpected bright side to production restrictions caused by the pandemic. Ahead, more details about the homes you'll be peeking into while watching this HBO special presentation.