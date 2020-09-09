Halsey Is Teaming Up With Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney For A Murder Mystery Series

Halsey and Sydney Sweeney are reuniting to co-star and produce a new TV series, and the whole — gestures broadly and excitedly — situation is simply sparking with delicious Euphoria meets Pretty Little Liars energy.
The Player’s Table, based on Jessica Goodman's novel They Wish They Were Us, does not yet have a network attached, but comes from a partnership between Jean-Marc Vallee and Nathan Ross' Crazyrose, Endeavor Content, and Euphoria and Handmaid's Tale star Sweeney's newly launched Fifty-Fifty Films production company.
The roles reunite Halsey (real name Ashley Frangipane) and Sweeney who worked alongside each other for Halsey’s “Graveyard” music video in 2019. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “the duo hit it off and Sweeney sent her the project [The Player’s Table], hoping that they'd work together again on it.” The show will be Halsey’s acting and producing debut.
Adapted and directed by Annabelle Attanasio (Mickey and the Bear), The Player’s Table tells the story of students at a exclusive Long Island prep school who are part of a secret society that “rules the school” called “The Players.” High school senior Jill Newman (Sweeney) fights to uncover the truth about her best friend Shaila’s death three years earlier, and figure out whether her fellow Players had something to do with it. Halsey plays Rachel Calloway, a former album of the school and member of The Players, whose younger brother is convicted for Shaila’s murder. Convinced that something’s amiss, she returns to Long Island and teams up with Rachel in order to find out what really happened in hopes of exonerating her brother before he turns 18.
The show is said to have begun development this summer and seems to have all the elements fans expect of their teen dramas these days — intrigue, school uniforms, hot people, and murder.