It’s Official: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are “Financially Independent”

In their January 8 announcement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said that they would "work to become financially independent," and the updated funding section of their official website explained they would "no longer receive funding through the Sovereign Grant ." An announcement made yesterday confirms that their work on that is done. ABC News reports the couple is even paying British taxpayers back for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage , which remains their official U.K. residence.