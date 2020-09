How Can We Not Know What Causes Endometriosis?

Even if we knew what caused endometriosis or how to effectively diagnose it, we cannot treat or cure it. The only treatment available to properly relieve a patient of endometriosis is to surgically remove all fibroids and tumors through one of two kinds of invasive surgery: excision surgery involves cutting the damaged cells out from their root, while endometrial ablation surgery involves burning away the tumors and scar tissue superficially. I think I have undergone both of these although I must admit that I don’t know for sure because I didn’t learn that there were two different versions of the surgery until this year.