Ben & Jerry’s Is Releasing A Podcast About Racism In America

Who We Are will be broken down into six 30-minute episodes, with each episode focusing on a different period in U.S. history and examining its link to modern-day systemic racism . While it is vital that we educate ourselves on the past and how it influences the world we live in now, if we've discovered anything in the past year, it's that listening and learning definitely aren't the only things that need to happen for us to begin dismantling systemic racism . That's why every episode of Who We Are will end with a call to action for listeners, which will hopefully help contribute to a more equitable future.