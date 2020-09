Miley Cyrus Felt “Hungover” After Sleeping With An Ex. Here’s Why That Happens

Cyrus alluded to how hard it was for her to let go of what she had with Hemsworth . "Actually, I called the love of mine who I was with when we got divorced, it was almost like a pacifier," she said. "It was that thing I just needed, not because we were in love anymore but because [of] the comfort and because my brain said, 'Oh, this feels better. This is comforting.' But actually," she went on, "knowing that I was giving in to an addiction made me feel way worse. I had the hangover. Next day, okay, we sleep together, next day, I’m totally hungover."