No Matter What Happens To DACA, Our Joy Is Ours

In order to obtain a DACA permit, applicants had to go through extensive background checks and submit their fingerprints, among other stringent requirements. Gabriela Sanchez, 29, said she didn’t have a criminal record of any kind, but it was such a stressful process that it left her wondering, "Did I do something that I don’t even remember that could keep me from getting it?" Could she trust the government with her personal information given how many people had been expelled under the same administration? Between fiscal years 2009 and 2011, the Obama administration had deported more than 385,000 people each year. In fiscal year 2012, more than 409,000 people were deported. Young undocumented people felt like they couldn’t trust the government — but many decided the risk was worth it. Sanchez sent her application despite the uneasiness because of the opportunities she knew it could bring.