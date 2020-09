Did Flight Crews Really See A Man On A Jetpack Flying By Airplanes In L.A.?

In addition to that, there isn’t even a jetpack available commercially that could get someone up to 3,000 feet and land them back on the ground safely. Mayman told CBS News that the device would "run out of fuel” because jetpacks “use fuel too quickly." Not only that, Mayman says, typical flight time for a jetpack is just 5 to 10 minutes, which would hardly be enough time to keep someone in the air long enough that multiple airplanes would see them.