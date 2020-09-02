Did Flight Crews Really See A Man On A Jetpack Flying By Airplanes In L.A.?

But experts aren’t so sure that what the pilots saw was really someone in a jetpack. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) are investigating the incident and David Mayman, CEO of Jetpacking Aviation, thinks it’s unlikely a person in a jetpack was able to get up to such a high altitude for such a long period of time — calling the chances “very, very low” — and suspects the pilots may have seen a drone.