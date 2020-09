An “Antifa Hunter” Was Sentenced To Prison For Racist Threats & Election Interference

Using the decentralized social network Gab to air his ideas, McMahon, under the pseudonym “Jack Corbin,” began posting threats aimed at Gathers. According to court documents, he used racist slurs, called Gathers a “terrorist,” and warned him not to run for office. McMahon also threatened to use “a diversity of tactics” to keep Gathers from running. This phrase is known by white supremacists as a euphemism for violence , reports the Washington Post. In January 2019, the FBI notified Gathers of McMahon’s threats, and instead of starting his campaign for city council, Gathers announced that he wouldn’t be running for office.