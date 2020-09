There’s A New Way You Can Stream Netflix Originals For Free

Reps for the streaming service told TechCrunch that they're looking for new marketing tactics in order to lure new paid subscribers, and this seems to be one of them. At the end of each of the free titles, Netflix prompts viewers to sign up for an account. This isn't the first time, however, that Netflix has offered its content for free. For Valentine’s Day earlier this year, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before was available to watch without a Netflix account, and episodes of the recently canceled Patriot Act with Hasan Minaj were available for free on YouTube.