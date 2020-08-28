With mask-wearing and Zoom calls putting a renewed focus on all things skin care and eye makeup (plus brows, of course), you’ll be pleased to hear that this season’s group of half-off products includes holy-grail items like Foreo devices, Tarte concealer, KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes, and Stila liquid eyeliner. Still can’t quit your lipstick habit? Mark your calendars for September 12, when mask-proof Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are on the menu.