Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is back — if you can believe it, it’s already been six months since the highly-anticipated event last took place all the way back in March of this year. One whole quarantine later, and the massive beauty retailer is back with three weeks of can’t-miss daily deals, all of which we've outlined here.
With mask-wearing and Zoom calls putting a renewed focus on all things skin care and eye makeup (plus brows, of course), you’ll be pleased to hear that this season’s group of half-off products includes holy-grail items like Foreo devices, Tarte concealer, KKW Beauty eyeshadow palettes, and Stila liquid eyeliner. Still can’t quit your lipstick habit? Mark your calendars for September 12, when mask-proof Kylie Cosmetics lip kits are on the menu.
Ahead, peruse the entire lineup of deals — and start making room in your makeup bag now.
