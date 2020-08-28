Aaron Coleman Is Proof That Cancel Culture Is A Myth

And what is perhaps most depressing about the case of Coleman is that leftist pundits, like Grim and Greenwald, who at least professed to care what was done to Blasey Ford as a teenager, have made it abundantly clear that they only care about assaults on women if the man who committed them doesn’t share their politics. As is often the case, female trauma is reduced to little more than political leverage for the other side. Time and time again women are forced to relive their pain for men who just don’t care if it means stopping a man they like from winning. It’s true that there are cases where we have to vote for the lesser of two evils. However, I’m not sure that a primary race in Kansas is one of those cases where it’s simply impossible to find a candidate who didn’t drive anyone to suicide.

