Hurricane Laura Could Devastate COVID-19-Ridden States — Here’s How To Prepare

The Red Cross lists a number of guides for COVID-19 safe hurricane preparedness that walks you through everything from important documents to keep in your kit to what to pack for emergency supplies to how to shelter safely. The Red Cross also made a free app filled with tools, information, and updates on different natural disasters specific to your area. It sends alerts and will give you advice based on the current conditions. They also have an interactive map that shows where to find shelter should you not be able to obtain a hotel or stay with relatives out of town. Each shelter’s contact information, capacity, and address are included.