The Real Reason Republicans Are Talking About “Cancel Culture”

There has been a lot of hand-wringing about cancel culture in the discourse recently, with several prominent center-right voices taking up the battle for free speech in places like college campuses. After author J.K. Rowling made public transphobic comments, she and other prominent writers including Bari Weiss signed a much-debated letter to Harper’s magazine asking for an end to what they called a “stifling atmosphere” in the media and society, at large. Their arguments largely ignore marginalized groups and the fact that “canceling” somebody is not as harsh a punishment as some would have you believe — it’s actually free speech at its finest. What they, and Republicans, don’t understand is that shaming somebody online and asking for accountability are slaps on the wrist compared to forcing people to sign NDAs, firing them for speaking to the press, filing judicial injunctions preventing books from being published, and constantly attacking our free press — all things Trump has done.