Psychotherapists tell us that acknowledging our grief and sitting with it are important steps to healing. Part of the process of mourning is accepting the reality of the loss , and the time-tested advice for adapting to a significant loss is to let yourself feel the pain and all of the other emotions that come with it, and to be patient with yourself. Grief takes on many manifestations and can be lifelong, and the goal is not to get rid of it but to temper its intensity so that you can live your life. Biden’s lifelong personal wrestling with the depths of grief shows that he understands this: It’s why he acknowledged our multiple crises, and how they have affected millions of people emotionally, in a stark, unflappably honest way in his virtual DNC address. When Biden speaks about grief, it comes from experience, which is why many people have said that they feel he understands the depth of their pain.