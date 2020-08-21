“Part of rebuilding the country after Trump will be politics & policies — but just as big a job will be refinding our nation's emotional stability, or what the VP calls our ‘soul,’” Litman wrote. “We're all going through trauma. Our next president needs to be the one helping us heal.” The day after Biden’s speech, Litman told Refinery29 that it was the right speech at the right time. “He wouldn’t have been able to give a speech like that in a crowded convention hall — but if we were able to have a crowded convention hall, he wouldn’t have had to. It was a powerful moment of form meeting content.” That’s the synergy of Biden’s experience with grief: It comes out of tragedy, and it comes from a place of necessity. But acknowledging all the ways it hurts is the first step to addressing the issues at the root of our pain.